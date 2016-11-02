Next budget set at Sh32tr as local borrowing scorned

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government yesterday tabled in Parliament a Budget Framework Plan and National Development Plan for the next fiscal year (2017/18) pegged at Sh32.9 trillion, a slight increase from the current budget of Sh29.5 trillion.

According to the framework, which was tabled by the minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango, the government plans to increase tax collection to Sh18 trillion in the 2017/2018 fiscal year up from Sh15 trillion in the current fiscal year (2016/17).

Non-tax revenue is expected to reach Sh2 trillion while revenues from local government is Sh753 billion.

The framework stresses focus on major flagship projects earmarked in the Mchuchuma Coal Mine and Liganga Iron Ore, Special Economic Investment Zones, construction of the Central Railway Line in standard gauge, Mkulazi agricultural town, empowering more youth with vocational training and continuation of the revival of the national airline to boost national coffers.

According to the framework, the government in 2017/18 expects to borrow from external sources $900 million (Sh2 trillion), and Sh6.2 trillion from local sources, out of which Sh4.4 trillion will be used to service matured treasury bonds, while the remaining Sh1.8 trillion will go to development projects.

Development partners are expected to inject Sh3.7 trillion out of which 496 billion will go directly to General Budget Support basket.

According to the framework, Sh19.7 will cover the recurrent expenditure while Sh13.1 trillion will be put in development projects and Sh9.9 trillion will be channelled to service matured national debt.

The chairperson of the parliamentary budget committee and Mtwara Rural MP Hawa Ghasia said while the committee commends the government’s resolve to increase tax collection it should also widen the width of non-tax revenues.