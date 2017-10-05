Ngorongoro keen to reduce pressure in crater

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. With livestock grazing inside the iconic crater banned, authorities at Ngorongoro are now divising ways to address pressure due to increasing number of vehicles carrying tourists.

The amphitheatre-like volcanic caldera on Ngorongoro highlands which attracts more visitors than any site in the vast Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA) hosts about 700 a day during the peak season.

The chief conservator Freddy Manongi said recently that the rising number of vehicles was a matter of concern for the fragile ecology, hinting that his experts were working on the matter.

"There are too many vehicles inside the crater and those complaining are also inside the vehicles", he told journalists, noting reduction of entry fees to the site was not the best option.

He said at one time the fees were hiked but this did not reduce the number of visitors who have to get inside the sanctuary estimated to host up to 25,000 predominantly grazing animals.

Dr Manongi cautioned, however, that if the entry fees for vehicles will continue to rise, there was a danger of turning the crater into a site exclusive for those who can afford.

From a remote and poorly accessible site in the 1950s, the 8.292 square kilometre NCA is currently one of the leading tourist destinations in Tanzania, attracting at least 600,000 visitors annually.

Nearly 100 per cent of them descend into the crater which can only be accessed using vehicles, ocassionally with tour guides and game rangers which have to assure their safety.

In 2013 Parliamentary Committee on Lands,Natural Resources and Environment in 2013 directed the management of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) to stop double entry of vehicles carrying tourists into the crater.

Double entry is a system whereby a vehicle loaded with tourists would pay to take them inside the caldera and bring other visitors later the same day without paying for the second group.

The measure was aimed to safeguard the ecology of the 304 square kilometre crater floor.

According to Dr Manongi,NCAA earned Sh. 102.1 billion from tourism during the 2016/2017 financial year, up from Sh. 70bn generated in the previous fiscal year.

At least some Sh. 1.9 billion was generated at Olduvai Gorge, a world acclaimed archaeological site where an ultra-modern museum was opened early this week.