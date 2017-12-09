Nguza Viking walks out of prison

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Popular musician Nguza Viking a.k.a Babu Seya and his son walked out of Ukonga Prison today at about 6pm, December 9, after they were pardoned by President John Magufuli.

Scores of fans, family members and musicians were in handy to welcome the popular musician and his son and they erupted into cheers chanting “Babu, babu, babu…” upon seeing the two.

Nguza’s 2004 trial was highly publicized amidst speculation that it was politically motivated. Together with his three sons he was found guilty by the Kisutu Magistrate Court, of defiling 10 underage girls. His two sons were acquitted after appeal in 2010. But Nguza and his son Papii Kocha’s two appeals were quashed.

Vividly cheerful, both father and son walked out of the prison gate slowly but diligently. Their paces started increasing as they approached their fans and family members who were waiting for them.

Nguza was wearing a pink shirt and a pair black trousers while his son Papii Kocha was wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans. They walked out with their guitars in their shoulders.