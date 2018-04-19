Nguza and son visit Parliament in Dodoma

Dodoma. Musician Nguza Viking, popularly known as Babu Seya, and his son Johnson Nguza, alias PapiKocha, visited Parliament in Dodoma on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

They visited Parliament at the invitation of CCM Special Seats lawmaker Mariam Ditopile Mzuzuri.

The duo, who were released from jail last December following a presidential pardon, were introduced by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, amid cheers from MPs.