Thursday, April 19, 2018

Nguza and son visit Parliament in Dodoma

 

In Summary

The duo, who were released from jail last December following a presidential pardon, were introduced by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, amid cheers from MPs.

Dodoma. Musician Nguza Viking, popularly known as Babu Seya, and his son Johnson Nguza, alias PapiKocha, visited Parliament in Dodoma on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

They visited Parliament at the invitation of CCM Special Seats lawmaker Mariam Ditopile Mzuzuri.

Nguza and his son were serving life sentences for defilement, and were among 8,157 inmates released after the presidential pardon.  They were among 62 inmates serving life terms who were set free following the pardon.

