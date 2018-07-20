Nicklaus begins tour, praises TZ hospitality

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A prominent retired American golfer, Mr Jack Nicklaus, who started a 10-day tour of Tanzania on Wednesday with his family, said he was impressed with the reception and hospitality of Tanzanians.

On arrival, Mr Nicklaus, who was nicknamed The Golden Bear due to his prowess in golf, was received by the deputy minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Japhet Hasunga and senior officials from the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB).

Though Mr Nicklaus retired from professional golf in 2005, he is still regarded by many as the greatest golfer of all time.

“I have heard about many tourist attractions of this country, but this is my first time to be in Tanzania. We have been thrilled by and board officials,” he said.

The legendary golfer added: “I know I am in safe hands and I hope I will see with my own eyes all those things I am told they are found here,” the relaxed golfer told his hosts and reporters.

He said besides visiting the tourist attractions, he will visit Dodoma region and contribute to a water project that is overseen by his German friend.

“I have been told that there is severe scarcity of potable water in that city. I will contribute to help mitigate the problem,” Mr Nicklaus pledged.

The deputy minister thanked the golfer for visiting the country and asked to feel at home while assuring him and his family of a safe and enjoyable stay in Tanzania.

He said the visit of Mr Nicklaus was a proof that Tanzania was making a stride in advertising its attractions globally.

Mr Hasunga told reporters that the government is pleased that the golfer of his status choose to visit Tanzania.

“Tanzania, the home of Kilimanjaro and unmatched attractions like Serengeti, is happy to host Mr Nicklaus and his family. The visitors will see the beauty of our country. We hope Mr Nicklaus will be our tourism ambassador when he returns home,” he said.

TTB director general Devota Mdachi said they have asked the golfer to be Tanzania’s tourist ambassador in the US.

“Our guests will be here for 10 days. We will ensure that see everything they want to see,” she promised.

During his heydays, Mr Nicklaus, nick-named Golden Bear, won 117 awards, making him a very important and rich person in the world. Mr Nicklaus has promised to invest in Tanzania.

Usually, Tanzania does not publicise private visits of world prominent people who visit local tourist attractions, if the visitors ask for private tranquil visits.

This month retired US President Barrack Obama had an eight-day private restful visit to local tourist attractions before leaving for Kenya on July 15.

The Swiss President, Mr Alain Berset, is also in the country for a private tranquil visit since July 10.