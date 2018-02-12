Nip ‘local terrorism’ in the bud – Bashe urges

The shooting of Singida East Member of Parliament Tundu Lissu last Sept.7 was the most horrible incident that had ever occurred in Tanzania.

Nzega constituency MP Hussein Bashe said as much on Monday, February 12 – ruefully adding that there have been several similarly untoward incidents that have occurred since then.

“In the past, it was very, very rare to see people coming out in the open, threatening otherwise innocent folk with guns. There is a real need to find out why such repulsive incidents are rising” – and nip them in the bud, the MP said.