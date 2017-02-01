Njombe is best performing region in O-level exams

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. No school from Njombe Region made it to the list of the top ten best performing schools in the Form Four national examination results released yesterday but overall it emerged as the best performing region.

Njombe, which was at number ten in the list of best performing regions in the 2015 national examination results, outshone Dar es Salaam and Coast regions, which dominated the list of top ten best performing schools.

Six schools from Dar es Salaam and Coast regions dominated the list of top ten best performing schools.

The schools are Feza Boys, Shamsiye Boys and Thomas More Machrina from Dar es Salaam and Marian Girls, Marian Boys and St Aloycius from Coast Region.

Despite all the resources Dar es Salaam is exposed to, it didn’t make it to the list of top ten best performing regions while Coast Region, where a total of 8,197 out of 12,250 students, who sat their examination passed, came seventh on the list.

According to the executive secretary National Examinations Council of Tanzania, Dr Charles Msonde, out of 6,181 students, who sat their Form Four national examinations 5,510 passed.

Njombe was followed by Iringa Region, where a total of 8,558 students out of 9,598, who sat for the exams, passed.

In the third position is Kagera Region, where 11,241 out of 13,800 students passed while Kigoma came fourth after 7,917 out of 9,492 students passed the exams.

Kilimanjaro is the fifth on the list after 20,646 out of 28,011 students who sat their examinations passed.

Other regions which performed well include Mwanza, where 17,034 out of 22,484 students, who sat their examinations passed while Ruvuma is at number eighth after 6,314 out of 7,629 students passed while Shinyanga is at number nine after 6,661 out of 9,216 students passed.