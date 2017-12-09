Nkasi DED suspended over graft claims

By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTz news@tznationmedia.com

Dodoma. Nkasi District executive director Julius Kawondo has been suspended over graft allegations and misuse of Sh7 billion.

The minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, told reporters on Thursday that Mr Kawondo failed to discharge his duties.

He invoked the Local Government Act, chapter 4, sections 1 to 5 and chapter 287 of the Act to suspend him.

He said the money was supposed to have been spent on a water project in Kamwanda Village, where the director was accused of collaborating with one of the officials in the Ministry of Water to misuse it.