Nkurunziza calls Burundian refugees in TZ back home

By The Citizen Reporter

Ngara. Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza has called for Burundi refugees living in Tanzania to go back home and rebuild the country. Addressing the people of Tanzania in Kiswahili this afternoon, President Nkurunziza thanked the people of Tanzania for being a friend to Burundians.

He called for more economic integration between the two countries. “Tunawaomba watanzania mkuje kufanya biashara Tanzania kama mnakuja nyumbani kwenu,” he said in Kiswahili, welcoming Tanzanians to do business in Burundi.

The two presidents met this morning at a border town of Ngara at Lamela stadium where Nkurunzinza received a 21 gun salute and inspected a guard of honour mounted by Tanzania Peoples Defence (TPDF) soldiers. The two then held bilateral talks.