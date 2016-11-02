No easy path to development, diplomat tells EAC members

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The East African Community (EAC) partner states have been challenged to benchmark themselves with the world’s most advanced economies if they are to grow their economies.

Former EAC secretary general Amanya Nuwe Mushega told a conference on Regional Integration here on Monday that the bloc needs to revisit and do away with the standard way of judging itself by sub-Saharan African standards.

He also called for heavy investment by the partner states on human resource development, and urged the Community to compare the number and quality of local skills with countries that have prospered.

“India, Singapore and South Africa, just to mention but a few, refused to treat themselves that way. They aimed high, looked at the way the US, Japan, Germany, UK and the USSR developed their human resources, copied them with the view to competing with them and not fellow third world countries, and the results are out,” he said.

“Our problem of remaining poor and beggars is not lack of money or natural resources, it is our mindset. We have put the bar too low. We are not going to be competing with Gambia or Haiti but with Korea, Japan and China, first for our own EAC market and secondly, for the world market,” he added.

Mr Mushega, who served as EAC boss from 2001 to 2006, also called for heavy investment by the EAC countries in human resource development, and urged the Community to compare the number and quality of local skills with those countries that have prospered rather than the comfort zone of Sub-Saharan Africa.

“For EAC to develop, exploit its resources, build industries, not cutting and wrapping imported products for it to build and maintain roads, railways, airports and dams, compete in local and world markets, it must put maximum efforts on the quality of education and skills of its population, “ he stressed.

“Don’t say but we are ok. We are not. The EAC is not yet our market,” added the retired diplomat from Uganda.

He was giving a keynote address titled ‘The Hidden Challenges to Integration and the Way Forward’ during the opening of the two-day EAC-EU-IMF Conference on Regional Integration.

The theme of the conference is ‘Regional Integration in the EAC: Making the most of the Common Market and the Road to a Monetary Union.’