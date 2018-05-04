No government pay for elected local leaders

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. If you are elected to local government authority in Tanzania do not expect a paycheck.

Deputy Minister of State Josephat Kakunda made that crystal clear during an early Friday (May 4) parliament session.

The government has no plans to offer elected leaders, including village chairpersons, salaries, according to Mr Kakunda who oversees the Parliament Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG) docket.

“Having a lawful occupation is a prerequisite for being elected village chair,” said the PORALG boss, adding that they should be getting an income from that economic stream.