Friday, May 4, 2018

No government pay for elected local leaders

Deputy Minister of State Josephat Kakunda

Deputy Minister of State Josephat Kakunda 

In Summary

  • Deputy Minister of State Josephat Kakunda made that crystal clear during an early Friday (May 4) parliament session.
Advertisement
By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. If you are elected to local government authority in Tanzania do not expect a paycheck.

Deputy Minister of State Josephat Kakunda made that crystal clear during an early Friday (May 4) parliament session.

The government has no plans to offer elected leaders, including village chairpersons, salaries, according to Mr Kakunda who oversees the Parliament Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG) docket.

“Having a lawful occupation is a prerequisite for being elected village chair,” said the PORALG boss, adding that they should be getting an income from that economic stream.

Nonetheless, government is open to reviewing the matter and where necessary, make improvements, according to Mr Kakunda.

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

UDART suspends rapid transport services to city centre

Dar es Salaam. The Usafiri Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (UDA-RT) has suspended its services to and

Hundreds dead as floods wreak havoc in East Africa

Weeks of torrential rain after a long drought have turned from blessing to curse in East Africa,

  • News
    BBC and VOA get six months suspension in Burundi  
  • News
    Zitto: 348 people missing in Coast Region under suspicious circumstances  
  • News
    Ethics secretariat to go digital, says judge  
  • News
    US commits Sh1.17trillion to combat HIV/Aids in Tanzania  