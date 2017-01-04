No more sitting perks for local government officials

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has stopped issuance of sitting and refreshment budgets to local government councils and rechannelled the money to development projects.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday gave the directive while touring Kigamboni District in Dar es Salaam. He said with effect from this month, no money would be spent on sitting allowances or refreshments.

He noted that last year alone, Kinondoni Municipal Council spent Sh1.5 billion, Ubungo (Sh960 million), Ilala (Sh400 million) while Temeke and Kigamboni municipal councils each spent Sh186 million.

“All this money should have been spent on water, education and health,” he said.

According to him, any district executive director who will approve the money for sitting alowance and refreshments will face disciplinary measures.

Mr Majaliwa went on to remind civil servants to work hard on improving social service delivery.

“Being a civil servant means you are entrusted with the obligation to enforce the ruling party maifesto. We don’t want to disappoint our people, so make sure you are dancing to the right tune of President John Magufuli,” he said.

Furthermore, the Premier issued a-three-day ultimatum to 10 officials who are yet to report to their new work stations or risk disciplinary measures.

He was responding to the speech by Kigamboni District Commissioner Hashim Mgandilwa who, among other things, reported about the 10 “missing” employees, out of 1,626.

“They should be called in person and told to report by Thursday,” he ordered.

According to him, the fifth phase government won’t entertain irresponsible officials. He said that officials, must ensure that the government, in collaboration with the private sector, deliver development.

He commened the private sector for the role it is playing in national development.

“There is no way we can embark on our industrialisation drive without the private sector. I urge you to set aside land for industrial investment,” he said.

The Prime Minister also visited Kisarawe II Hospital where he assured residents that the government would meet all election pledges before 2020.

“The government is committed to improving all services by 2020,” he affirmed.

For his part, Kigamboni MP Faustine Ndugulie asked the Premier to intervene in the toll fees issue as charged at the Mwalimu Nyerere Bridge.