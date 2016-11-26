No restrictions on export of grain within EAC, says govt

Dar es Salaam. The government has said it will not restrict businesspeople, who want to export maize and rice to other East African Community (EAC) member states, if the country has surplus grains.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Augustine Mahiga told The Citizen that the government could not restrict the businesspeople, when it had not put in place mechanisms of buying and storing all grains produced in the country.

However, he noted that the EAC had put in place procedures for selling grains to other member states to offset food shortages in the region.

“We need to educate our farmers and traders that foodstuffs can only be sold across borders, when we have surplus,” he elaborated.

He said the World Food Programme had also entered an agreement with the government to buy thousands of tonnes of maize if the country produced more than enough. “Foodstuffs can be taken to other countries facing shortages, including neighbouring countries outside the EAC, if there is surplus,” he insisted.