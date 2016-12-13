No rights abuses in war on terror: PM

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government yesterday assured the public that people’s rights won’t be violated in the course of implementing anti-terrorism laws and that investigators will treat suspects as innocent until they are proven guilty through due legal process.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said at the Maulid Baraza yesterday in Shelui Township in Iramba District, Singida Region that it was only police investigations that can determine persons to be prosecuted and those who shouldn’t.

Earlier in his sermon, the secretary general of the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata), Sheikh Suleiman Lolila, asked Mr Majaliwa to form a committee involving religious leaders to address the allegations of the mistreatment of innocent people routinely arrested over alleged links with terror attacks that have been taking place in the country in recent years. He noted that this amounted to slapping trumped up charges against innocent civilians.

He said Bakwata believes justice should take its course with regard to people arrested for whatever reason and pleaded with the government to speed up investigations of cases and set free innocent Tanzanians who have been locked up for long time.

“The word ‘terrorism’ is sometimes used to suppress the rights of people because it has been associated with Islam. We strongly condemn this unfair association of terrorism with the religion because Islam doesn’t advocate violence and the killings; Islam supports unity, peace and security” he said.

Mr Majaliwa responded by maintaining that the government was not ready to see any Tanzanian spend a single night in jail on the basis of “trumped-up” charges

“The crackdown on dishonest and undisciplined civil servants is meant to put an end to things like cooking up cases against innocent citizens. The government isn’t ready to see even one innocent citizen spending a night in custody over cooked up cases” said the Premier. Some of the “terrorist” incidents that took place this year included the Mwanza attack earlier this year in which three people, including an imam, Sheikh Ferouz Ismail, were hacked to death after armed men stormed a mosque when people were praying.

Another incident took place at the Amboni Caves on the outskirts of Tanga this year, where four suspects were gunned down and four others arrested, during shootouts pitting police officers against gunmen.

And then at another village in Tanga, there were midnight killings earlier this year, involving eight men whose throats were by slit. Police reports suggested that some of the victims were taken from three houses in the area.

On June 27, police in Dar es Salaam shot dead two suspects identified as Mohammed Abdallah and Salum Said alias Tall, who were allegedly connected with above terror incidents in Mwanza and Tanga.

On August 24, the CRDB Bank’s Mbande Branch on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam was raided by gunmen who shot dead four police officers and disappeared with three firearms. The attackers did not enter the bank.

During a huge security crackdown launched by the police a few days after the Mbande attack, another police officer, Thomas Njuki, was shot dead. Several suspects were also killed during the incident.

The Home Affairs Minister, Mr Mwigulu Nchemba, who is also the Iramba West MP, further warned against the growing tendency to view as terrorists ardent religious adherents. He also said people’s criminal history shouldn’t be linked to their religious affiliations. He underlined that such people should be judged as individuals.