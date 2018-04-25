Thursday, April 26, 2018

No risk of breach of peace in Mtwara – police

 

In Summary

Mtwara Regional police boss Lucas Mkondya told MCL Digital on Wednesday (April 25) that his officers are well poised to take charge should anything happen – including any unplanned demonstrations.

Advertisement
By Haika Kimaro TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. Mtwara is not in any risk for breach of peace despite social media reports of possible protests.

Mtwara Regional police boss Lucas Mkondya told MCL Digital on Wednesday (April 25) that his officers are well poised to take charge should anything happen – including any unplanned demonstrations.

“Mtwara is calm” he said, adding “There aren’t any threats of breach of peace despite some folks on social media calling on people to demonstrate on April 26.”

He added that investigations in Mtwara had revealed that the threat is minimal. “There’s very little risk” he said, adding that no demonstrations will take place.

MrMkondya was quick to point out that if folks protest illegally, the police should not be blamed for what will happen to them.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Of the union structure and unresolved issues debate

As Tanzanians commemorate the 54th anniversary of the Union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar the two

Sadc intervenes to ease tensions in three nations

The Southern African Development Community’s Double Troika Summit in Angola came up with a number

  • News
    Malaria vaccines show positive signs  
  • News
    New malaria infections drop in 2017: NBS  
  • News
    Media landscape dogged by challenges in 2017: report  
  • News
    Why Arusha residents shouldn’t fret over Union Day ‘protests’  