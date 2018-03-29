No show of opposition leaders in court

Dar es salaam. The top brass of the opposition Chadema have not yet shown up at the Kisutu Resident Magistrates’ Court for ruling of the bail application as anticipated earlier.
The Chadema national chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe, and his fellow leaders were widely anticipated to arrive at the court since morning but so far, they have not yet been brought to court.
Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe, Dr Vincent Mashinji (Secretary General), Mr John Mnyika (Deputy Secretary General (Mainland), Mr Salum Mwalimu (Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar), Rev Peter Msigwa (Member of Parliament, Iringa Urban) and Ms Esther Matiko (MP for Tarime Urban) were charged on Tuesday facing eight counts of sedition and raising discontent and illwill for unlawful purposes.