No tenders for council workers: PM

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered Karatu District Commissioner Theresia Mahongo to ensure tenders are not awarded to councillors and council employees.

Adhering to this directive, he said, would reduce conflict of interest.

Mr Majaliwa issued the order during his tour of the district on Monday.

“You are at liberty to do business so long your company does not work with the district council,” he said.

The Prime Minister also called on heads of department to assist a civic council in identifying new sources of income in a fresh bid to increase the district revenue.

He directed local government officials across the country to abide by public service code of conduct. “We won’t tolerate inept civil servants... you should not seek people’s sympathy because the government does not intend to victimise anyone,” he said.

He noted that civil servants have been accused of not attending to people who seek services at their offices. The Prime Minister said stern measures would be taken against officers who would fail to deliver accordingly.

Anyone who fails to manage funds for development projects should resign before the law takes its course,” he said.