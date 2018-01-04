Nobody fought during election: Ubungo mayor

By John Namkwahe @TheCitizen.Tz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Ubungo Mayor Boniface Jacob (Chadema) has refuted claims circulating on social media networks suggesting that he engaged in a fist fight with his Temeke counterpart Abdallah Chaurembo (CCM) during the Dar es Salaam City deputy mayor by-election on Wednesday.

But Mr Chaurembo insisted that Jacob physically attacked him.

Photos were posted on social media yesterday showing the duo holding each other by the neck.

But Mr Jacob insisted there was no fist fight.

“Mr Chaurembo interfered with the election process and wanted to destroy the validly cast votes,” Mr Jacob told The Citizen.

“It is not true that we fought. What happened was just a misunderstanding. I was there as a vote counting agent for my party, Chadema. Now, as the vote counting was ongoing, Mr Chaurembo tried to interfere with the process and I only tried to stop him,” he said. But Mr Chaurembo claimed, “The election procedures were not followed, two votes were invalid, when I questioned he (Mayor Jacob) attacked me.”

He added, “He jumped and pulled my shirt and hit me. I was just questioning about the two votes which were invalid.”

When asked whether he considers to file a case against his counterpart, Mr Chaurembo only said; “I will think about it.”