Norway, UN sign Sh10.6bn deal to empower refugees

Dar es Salaam. The Norwegian Embassy yesterday signed an agreement of Sh10.6 billion with One United Nation Tanzania to support refugees, empower women in Kigoma and curb violence against women and children.

The agreement was signed by the Norwegian Ambassador to Tanzania Ms Hanne-Marie Kaarstad and Resident Coordinator of the UN Alvaro Rodriguez.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ms Kaarstad said that in addition to Kigoma. The funds would be used elsewhere for development activities over the next two years.

The Ambassador underlined that the assistance to refugees through the Kigoma joint programme will support medium to long term development by increasing self-reliance through livelihoods and income generation activities, adding that this would also bring benefit to the host communities.

Explaining the importance of the One UN Fund, she said Norway strongly believes in the vision.

Ambassador Kaarstad highlighted that Norway is a long term global supporter of women’s rights.