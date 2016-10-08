Now Lindi, Mtwara CUF members back Lipumba

By Haika Kimaro; @TheCitizenTz ; news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. Some members of CUF Governing Council from Mtwara and Lindi regions have asked Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe to stop involving himself in their party’s internal conflict.

They have also asked CUF secretary general Seif Sharif Hamad to work with Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, whom they claim to still regard as party chairman, and resolve their differences.

The governing council members made the statement after their meeting on Thursday in which they deliberated the ongoing conflict. They asked Mr Mbowe to join CUF if he was truly interested in addressing the conflict.

Speaking on behalf of other members, Newala District CUF chairman Walindi Yusuph said advice by Mr Mbowe that CUF should not give support to Prof Lipumba was misplaced.

“While Mr Mbowe urged CUF members to stop supporting Prof Lipumba what we have always noted is Chadema using CUF to benefit itself and whenever you sense such kind of friendship, then you have reason to be worried,” he said.

He said they concur with the advice given by the Registrar of Political Parties that CUF should take in Prof Lipumba as its national chairman because his resignation process was not followed in accordance with the party constitution.

“During the meeting, we held secret ballots, as our constitution demands, and anonymously agreed with the Registrar of Political Parties statement. We thus urge our leaders to respect the advice. They should stop fuelling the conflict,” he said.

They also asked the interim leadership committee under chairmanship of Mr Julius Mtatiro to stop from conducting CUF affairs as according to the party constitution there was no such body.