Number of Heslb loan recipients hits 40,000

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Higher Education Students’ Loans Board (Heslb) has started receiving applications from students intending to pursue higher education in the 2018/19 academic year.

This year, the board has increased the number of beneficiaries to 40,000 new students, which is an increase of 7,000 students from the previous year.

The Heslb executive director, Mr Abdurazaq Badru announced at a press conference in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, May 10, that a two-month special window has been set up for application and processing.

Mr Badru said a total of Sh427 billion has been set aside for disbursement of the loans, adding that the priority will be given to those pursuing courses with shortage of experts and those in line with the country’s industrialisation policy.

Mr Badru said the board has also widened the opportunities for students pursuingdiploma courses.