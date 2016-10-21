Number of Mwanza urchins up

By By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The number of street urchins in Mwanza City aged between 11 and 14 years has grown by 25 per cent in the last three years, according to a new report.

The report reveals that 1,940 children are living and sleeping in the streets.

Young girls engaged in prostitution in the city has grown by 229 per cent, with 418 cases recorded in the last one year alone. According to the report, most of those joining sex work are below 18 years.

The study for the report was conducted last year in Mwanza by Railway Children Africa (RCA), a non-governmental organization.

Speaking yesterday when officially launching the report RCA, East Africa director Pete Kent said abuse and violence among families was a major reason why children were running away to eke a living in the streets.

“More than 90 per cent of children we interviewed said they left home because of harassment by their parents or close relatives. More awareness creation on this problem is needed to get the children back to school,” he said.

Mr Kent warned of serious health consequences for the young girls being subjected to prostitution. “The innocent girls suffer rape and are at risk of deadly infections.”

The organization said a major children conference is planned for next month to share the findings and draw intervention measures for several challenges facing street urchins.