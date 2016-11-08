ODM opposes withdrawal of soldiers from S. Sudan

Nairobi. The Orange Democratic Movement has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against withdrawal of Kenyan soldiers from UN Mission in South Sudan (Unmiss) without involving Parliament.

Through its secretary of political affairs Opiyo Wandayi and national treasurer Timothy Bosire, the party cautioned that the withdrawal of the military in the peacekeeping mission should not have been done arbitrarily. “It should not have been done in haste without taking into account the fragile security situation in South Sudan,” Mr Wandayi said.

He continued: “Moreover, Parliament needs to be involved before such a decision is taken.”

Last Thursday, the US government warned against withdrawal of Kenyan soldiers from the war-torn South Sudan.

The US ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec said his government was concerned about the security situation in Africa’s youngest state.

The Kenyan government, he said, has played a critical role in helping to ensure peace and stability in the country and warned that its withdrawal of the troops would have far-reaching consequences.

President Kenyatta has said Kenya will stop its contribution to the South Sudan peace mission following the sacking of Lt-Gen Johnson Ondieki as commander of Unmiss.

Parliamentary Defense Committee chairman Ndung’u Gethenji has, however, supported the move, accusing the international community of taking Kenya for granted.

The Tetu MP said his committee was in support of President Kenyatta’s decision to discontinue our troop’s efforts in restoring peace in the war-torn country.

Mr Gethenji said attempts to demean the country would be taken lying down. “We will not be taken for granted. We will not allow the UN to demean us by sacking one of our own.”

He noted that the country had built a legacy of working harmoniously with the international community but said they would condone such deeds.

On Sunday, Mr Bosire who is also the Kitutu Masaba MP said the law was clear on the deployment of Kenyan soldiers for any kind of operation.

“The law requires that the mandate be cleared by Parliament and in the same measure the National Assembly must authorise withdrawal,” Mr Blaire said.

He accused President Kenyatta of making personal decisions on matters of the military which should not be the case.