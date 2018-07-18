Obama sounds warning

Johannesburg. Former US President Barack Obama has said politicians using “politics of fear, resentment, retrenchment” are rising “at a pace unimaginable just a few years ago”.

Mr Obama said the rising of what he described as “strongmen politics” was a threat to democracy and the strong institutions that offer checks and balances.

He warned of the inherent danger of those in power undermining a free press, the judiciary and “putting in jail opposition opponents”.

Mr Obama offered what some of his supporters will see as not-so-veiled references to his successor in his speech honouring Nelson Mandela’s legacy, defending democratic institutions and a free press, and condemning “strongman politics” and shameless leaders who “double down” when caught in lies.

“Just as people spoke about the triumph of democracy in the 90s, now people are talking about the end of democracy,” said Mr Obama.

“We have to resist that cynicism. Because, we’ve been through darker times, we’ve been in lower valleys.”

He made the remarks as he delivered the annual Nelson Mandela lecture in South Africa.

His speech coincides with events to mark 100 years since the birth of former South Africa President Nelson Mandela, who died in 2013 aged 95.

Both men were the first black presidents of their countries.

Mr Obama criticised climate-change deniers, race-based migration policies, unbridled capitalism and “strongman politics”.

“Given the strange and uncertain times we are in, each day’s news cycles brings more head-spinning and disturbing headlines, I thought maybe it would be useful to step back for a moment and get some perspective,” Mr Obama said at the start of his speech.

“It is in part because of the failures of governments and powerful elites… that we now see much of the world threatening to return to an older, more dangerous, more brutal way of doing business,” Mr Obama said.

“You have to believe in facts, without facts there is no basis from cooperation,” he said.

“I can’t find common ground when someone says climate change is not happening.”

The former president also offered a commodity he always seems to have in ready supply — hope.

“Things may go backwards for a while, but ultimately, right makes might,” Mr Obama said. “Not the other way around.”

He said young people need to be “fired up”.

“We don’t just need one leader... what we badly need is that collective spirit,” he said.

“So young people, my message to you is simple: keep believing, keep marching, keep raising your voice.”

He said those fighting on the right side of the developments must not give up on social justice and freedom of the people to live the dreams of their forefathers.

“We must not give up but innovate and do what is right to change the situation and ensure human dignity and basic rights,” he said, pointing to a positive use of innovation like social media to galvanise the people around a common goal. He called for persistence, respect for everyone hope and tenacity even when “we don’t see immediate change.”

Mr Obama has said he was “one of the countless millions who drew inspiration from Nelson Mandela’s life”.

Mandela led the fight against white minority rule in South Africa. He was imprisoned for 27 years before he became the country’s first democratically elected president in 1994.

As a student, Mr Obama called the fight against apartheid “a struggle that touches each and every one of us”, and encouraged his university to drop its investments in South Africa. An estimated 15,000 people attended this year’s Nelson Mandela lecture.

Previous speakers at the event include US entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gates, French economist Prof Thomas Piketty, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Kenyan Nobel laureate and political activist Wangari Maathai, ex-UN Secretary General Kofi Annan and former US President Bill Clinton.