Observe terms of contract, Majaliwa orders Tancoal

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed Tancoal Energy to make sure that it abides by the terms and conditions contained in a contract it entered with the government in 2008.

He gave the direction on Friday during his tour of Ngaka Coal Mine in Mbinga District, Ruvuma Region, which is operated under a joint venture arrangement.

The Premier reminded the management of the company that apart from coal production, the agreement demanded that the firm also produces electricity.

Tancoal was formed on April 3, 2008 by Atomic Resources Limited, which was then known as Pacific Corporation East Africa (PCEA) which later changed to Intra Energy (T) Limited which owns 70 per cent shares and the National Development Corporation (NDC) which holds the remaining 30 per cent.

Tancoal also owns two mining sites, Mbalawala and Mbuyura, which have been reserved for production of 400MW of electricity.

“In the contract we agreed that you will also produce electricity but until now you have not produced a single megawatt on grounds that Tanesco is delaying the project. I’ll follow up on your excuse to establish the truth behind the delay,” he said.

According to the contract, Tancoal was supposed to provide $14.49 million (Sh33 billion) for construction of a road and bridges to enable heavy lorries to reach the mining site easily.

“You pledged that you would construct the road but you have not done so and that is why lorries do not reach the mining site.