Oil prices up

By Gladys Mbwiga @gladysmbwiga news@tz.nationmedia.com

Retail and wholesale oil prices have risen.

A statement by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authorities (Ewura) attributes the increases to a change at the world oil market.

The increases are for oil consignments offloaded at Dar es Salaam and Tanga ports, Ewura acting director general Nzinyangwa Mchany said in the statement on Wednesday, February 7.

The new prices come into effect today.

According to the statement, prices of petrol and diesel imported through the Dar es Salaam Port increased by Sh59, Sh46 and Sh24 per litre.

Price of petrol and diesel imported through the Tanga Port rose by Sh15 and Sh47 respectively.

According to Ewura, there was no price change for kerosene as the port didn’t receive a new consignment of the product.

According to the statement, petrol, diesel and kerosene imported through the Dar port will be retailed at ceiling prices of Sh2,226, Sh2,065 and Sh2,055 per litre respectively.

“Indicative wholesale prices for the same products imported through the Dar port will be Sh2,114.99, Sh1,953.60 and Sh1,943.75 per litre respectively.”

Retail prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene imported through the Tanga Port will be Sh2,222, Sh2,106 and Sh1,938 per litre respectively.

Wholesale petrol, diesel and kerosene prices will be Sh2,110.83, Sh1,995.12 and Sh1,827.17 per litre respectively.

“Ewura reminds companies that they are free to sell their products at competitive prices provided they don’t exceed the announced indicative prices,” the statement said.

Ewura wants petrol stations to display oil prices on boards for everyone to see them clearly and that they should issue receipts to customers from electronic fiscal pump printers.