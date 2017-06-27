Old, unskilled security guards blamed for increased crime

Buziku Police Commanding Station Officer, Ms Waija Juma said during a village meeting that most of the guards hired to provide security services in the area are old and unskilled. She said their incompetency to handle criminals has been the source of increased criminal incidents. The meeting attended by local leaders and residents of Buziku village aimed at discussing ways to curb crime in the area. The police officer said most of the old guards were incompetent. (Geofrey Kimani)