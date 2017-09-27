Old man arrested for allegedly forcing daughter into marriage

By Geofrey Kimani @thecitizenkim1 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Shinyanga. A sixty-two-year old man from Buduhe village in Shinyanga district was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly forcing her 13 –year-old daughter to get married.

Three other suspects were also arrested in connection with the crime.

The 62 year old man, (name withheld on 24 September received 15 cows, 2 goats and Sh20, 000 as her daughter’s dowry, said the Shinyanga Regional Police Commander, Simon Haule.

The RPC told this reporter on Wednesday September 27 through telephone that the standard three girl was set to be married by an 18- year-old man from Mwime village in Mwendakulima Ward in Kahama district.

He said that all the suspects conspired to commit the crime.

“The father of the girl had already accepted the agreed livestock as bride that had already arrived at his home,” he said