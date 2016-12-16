One billion Yahoo users hit in latest cyber-attack

By Agencies

Washington. Yahoo said Wednesday more than a billion users may have had data stolen in a hack dating back to 2013 separate from its previously disclosed breach affecting 500 million.

In a huge blow to the struggling Internet pioneer, Yahoo said it made the discovery while investigating what was already the largest data breach of a single company.

“Yahoo believes an unauthorised third party, in August 2013, stole data associated with more than one billion user accounts,” it said in a statement.

Yahoo said this case “is likely distinct from the incident the company disclosed on September 22, 2016.”

The news comes with Yahoo in the process of selling its core operating assets to Verizon for $4.8 billion.

The breach disclosed in September had already threatened to derail the deal with Verizon or result in a reduction in the price.

In November, Yahoo disclosed that as part of its investigation into the prior breach, it had received data files from law enforcement “that a third party claimed was Yahoo user data.”

Using outside forensic experts, Yahoo confirmed that this was indeed user data but added that it “has not been able to identify the intrusion associated with this theft.”

Yahoo said in September it believed the breach of information on 500 million user was “state sponsored” but some analysts have questioned this theory.

The stolen user account information in the newly disclosed breach may have included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, “hashed” passwords and, in some cases, encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers, Yahoo said.

The hackers did not obtain passwords in clear text, payment card data, or bank account information, it said.

The latest breach discovery is a further embarrassment to a company that was one of the biggest names of the Internet but which has failed to keep up with rising stars such as Google and Facebook.

Yahoo’s valuation hit $125 billion during the dot-com boom, but it has been losing ground since then despite several efforts to reboot.

In the mid-1990s, Yahoo was among the most popular destinations on the internet, helping many people navigate the emerging web.

It became the top online “portal,” connecting users to news, music and other content. But its fortunes started to fade when Google began to dominate with its powerful search engine.

But as its core business declined, its stake in outside investments notably Chinese internet giant Alibaba — surged.

After a series of management changes and revival efforts, Yahoo decided to sell its main operating business as a way to separate that from its more valuable stake in Chinese online giant Alibaba.

Yahoo’s plan would place its main operating business within Verizon, which has already acquired another faded internet star, AOL.

The remaining portion would be a holding company with stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan.

...here’s how to protect yourself

Tanzanians are among a billion people globally affected by the Yahoo security breach in 2013. Names, contact information, passwords and answers to security questions may have been taken in the breach, the company said.

Whether you are a current or former Yahoo user, security experts have said that incidents like these could have far-reaching consequences for users beyond Yahoo’s services.

Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about how you can protect yourself.

Assume it was. Yahoo said it had begun notifying potentially affected users, but its breach was huge, and similar attacks and smaller thefts happen all the time.

Should I change my password?

The first step, as always, is to change passwords for sites that contain sensitive information like financial, health or credit card data. Do not use the same password across multiple sites.

How do I create stronger passwords?

Try a password manager websites suchas 1Password or LastPass.These sites create a unique password for each website you visit and store them in a database protected by a master password that you create. Password managers reduce the risk of reused passwords or those that are easy to decode.

If you must create your own passwords, try creating long, complex passwords consisting of numbers and special characters.

How can I stop my information from being stolen in the first place?

Increasingly, you cannot. Regularly monitoring your financial records can help minimize the damage if someone gets your information. But only the companies storing your personal data are responsible for securing it.

Consumers can slow down hackers and identity thieves, but corporate computer security and law enforcement are the biggest deterrents.

What if you have changed your password after the breach happened but before it was disclosed?

The Yahoo attack happened three years ago but was disclosed only this week. Even if you changed your passwords recently for other websites, chances are at least some of them are similar to the password linked to your Yahoo account.

To play it safe, you should change your passwords, starting with your most sensitive accounts, including your online banking account.

Are passwords enough?

Passwords are not enough. If a site offers additional security features, like secondary or two-factor authentication, enable them. Then, when you enter your password, you will receive a message (usually a text) with a one-time code that you must enter before you can log in.