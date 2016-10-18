Only 20pc of industries sell outside

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Only 19.4 per cent of Tanzania’s industries are able to sell their products outside the country, a new report shows, casting doubts about the competitiveness of locally produced goods in the international market.

The report, launched in Dar es Salaam yesterday, also comes at a time when the country is on a drive to build an industrialised economy.

The 2013 report on ‘The Census of Industrial Production’ shows that the number of processing factories has jumped by 3.3 per cent to reach 50,656 in 2016 from 49,000 in 2013 yet it is only less than 20 per cent of them that are able to export their products. Revealing the report findings, a senior statistician from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Mr Fadhili Khalfani, said only 3.5 per cent of industries sell their products in international markets while 15.9 per cent sell in both foreign and domestic markets.

On the contrary, the remaining 80.6 per cent sell all their products domestically.

“This trend reflects a lack of competitiveness of the products in the international market,” said Mr Khalfani, calling upon the government to have a clear strategy that will assist domestic industries to produce products for exports.

According to the report, Tanzania’s products are uncompetitive at the international scene due to a lack of laboratories for raw-materials and product testing whereby it was established that 69.7 per cent of large scale processing factories were operating without laboratories.

“For the country to produce high quality products, it requires a relatively large number of industries which have with accredited laboratories,” Mr Khalfani at an event that was graced by Industry, Trade and Investment Minister, Mr Charles Mwijage.

A senior economist in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Valency Mutakyamirwa, said Tanzania’s industries were also facing a multiple of other challenges including high costs of production, shortage of raw materials and unfair competition.

“Unless these challenges are addressed, they will harm the competitiveness of Tanzania’s products even on the domestic market,” he said. To address the challenges, the report recommends that the government should cooperate with the private sector and introduce an awareness campaign, that will address the issue of marketing strategies and tactics that companies must adopt in order to access regional and international markets.

Tanzania earned Sh5.5 trillion from exports of industrial products in 2013 while products sold locally earned Sh10 trillion during the same year.