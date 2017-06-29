By By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Association of Tanzania Workers (ATE) has said only 35 per cent of women in the country hold senior leadership positions.

In view of this, ATE has started a project dabbed “Female Future

Tanzania” that has trained women in leadership

skills to enable them to hold decision making

positions.

Speaking on the sidelines of ATE annual general meeting, Female Future

Tanzania project coordinator Lilian Machera said the project was

initiated in 2015 after it was learnt that 35 per cent of Tanzanian women were either seating on board or holding high positions.

“In 2016 we enrolled 33 women in leadership skills training,” she noted.

According to her, the project aims empowering women with

leadership skills, rhetoric skills and board competence.

She explained that the first batch of 33 women completed their training in May this year and the second batch was expected to start training in July this year.