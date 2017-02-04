Only pilots, profs to get contracts on retirement

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Only pilots and university lecturers are public servants who will continue to serve on contract after reaching retirement age, the Parliament was informed yesterday.

Responding to a supplementary question from Ms Maria Kangoye (Special Seats - CCM) who sought government clarification regarding hiring retired public servants while there were young professionals without jobs, the Minister of State in President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Angella Kairuki, said already the government had issued a circular directing that only pilots and university lecturers will be hired on contractual basis when they retire.

“However, we have directed that when they (pilots and lecturers) receive the contracts they have to write us a detailed plan on how they are going to groom new professionals to fill their posts when their contracts expire,” she explained.