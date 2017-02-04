Saturday, February 4, 2017

Only pilots, profs to get contracts on retirement

Minister of State in President’s Office (Public

Minister of State in President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Angella Kairuki 

In Summary

Responding to a supplementary question from Ms Maria Kangoye (Special Seats - CCM) who sought government clarification regarding hiring retired public servants while there were young professionals without jobs, the Minister of State in President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Angella Kairuki, said already the government had issued a circular directing that only pilots and university lecturers will be hired on contractual basis when they retire.

Advertisement
By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Only pilots and university lecturers are public servants who will continue to serve on contract after reaching retirement age, the Parliament was informed yesterday.

Responding to a supplementary question from Ms Maria Kangoye (Special Seats - CCM) who sought government clarification regarding hiring retired public servants while there were young professionals without jobs, the Minister of State in President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Angella Kairuki, said already the government had issued a circular directing that only pilots and university lecturers will be hired on contractual basis when they retire.

“However, we have directed that when they (pilots and lecturers) receive the contracts they have to write us a detailed plan on how they are going to groom new professionals to fill their posts when their contracts expire,” she explained.

In her basic question, Ms Kangoye had wanted to know when the government would start recruiting new staff since there’s a critical shortage of human resource in local governments. Responding, Ms Kairuki said already the government has employed 5,074 new servants in the current fiscal year.


advertisement

In The Headlines

The cancer burden that Dar carries

A new database shows that Dar es Salaam carries the biggest burden of cancer compared to any

Grooming children to love nature

A safari company takes responsible tourism to another level by teaching pupils the value of

  • News
    Turkey company signs $1.1bn TZ railway deal  
  • News
    London’s TZ trade centre relocated to the embassy  
  • News
    Wema Sepetu, police officers quizzed over RC drug claims  
  • News
    Govt draws plan to let girls rejoin school after giving birth  