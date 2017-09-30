Openness crucial pillar for development, argue citizens

Salumu Mbunju-Dar es Salaam

Withdrawing from the initiative wasn’t a good decision for the country and citizens because it takes the country back to dark era. The fourth phase government recorded achievements in this area. The current administration is challenged to embrace transparency.

After allowing presidential committees on mineral concentrates and the Speaker’s gemstone reports to be publicly presented, the current government was supposed to go one step ahead by allowing citizens to access the documents and assimilate the content comprehensively to better understand the rot.

It isn’t okay to withdraw from countries supporting open government initiative. The government should rethink and uphold what is provided for the country’s benefit.

Anneth Simon-Morogoro

It is a huge blow to advocates of transparency, good governance and rule of law because the government will lack an assessment machinery. The move is dangerous. Nobody, will be there to tell the government that it is wrong and that efforts should be made to meet the set standards.

President John Magufuli says his government is pro-poor, but, this should be proven by opening up the government to the people. They must access information on the country’s natural resources, tourism, mining, construction projects, country expenditure and many others.

Therefore, the government shouldn’t close doors by withdrawing from the initiative.

Martin Solomon-Mbeya

The fifth phase government has put emphasis on accountability of public servants. Open government is a tool that would facilitate the government’s fulfillment of its target to instill discipline public servants, a move that would improve service delivery to people.

It is the people who will benefit through improved health services, availability of clean and safe water and improved infrastructure and many other social and economic services.

Therefore, the government should reconsider its decision for the benefit of the country and Tanzanians at large.

Fortunatus Haule-Mwanza

Opening the government and advocating accountability are among the key good governance pillars. The fifth phase government is supposed to uphold these issues at all costs because they are people-centered.

Comprehensive analysis was supposed to be done to know the merits and demerits of such decisions.