Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Operations at KQ resume after cancellations, staff boycott

 

In Summary

Nairobi. Kenya Airways has announced that operations have resumed and that there will be no interruptions.

In a press statement posted on its Twitter page, KQ said that 67 flights have taken off since 4pm and that scheduled evening flights will leave as planned.

Earlier, Kenya Airways had cancelled several fights scheduled for Sunday morning and delayed another after several outsourced crew failed to report to work.

In a statement issued Sunday morning, the national carrier said the staff, including cabin crew had stayed away from work since Friday due to issues with their employer. (NMG)

