Sugu dismisses claims that Chadema candidates are ‘illiterate’

Dar es Salaam. Mbeya Urban Member of Parliament Mr Joseph Mbilinyi, popularly known as Sugu on Thursday July 19, 2018 refuted reports that his party, Chadema, has fielded candidates who do not know how to read and write to vie for seats in coming by-elections.
The coming polls, slated for August 12, will take place in Buyungu constituency, Kigoma Region and in 79 wards across the country.
So far, 17 Chadema’s candidates for councillor positions have been disqualified for various reasons; including those allegedly related to illiteracy.
The seat for Buyungu constituency is vacant following the death of the MP, Bilago Kasuku Bilago (Chadema) while by-elections in the 79 wards follow defections of incumbent councillors from the opposition to the ruling CCM.
“Even if one asks me to write the word ‘zinjanthropus’ I may get it wrong the spellings, now you cannot say that I’m illiterate for making that mistake,” said Mr Mbilinyi echoing one of the reasons for the disqualification of some of Chadema’s candidates in the by-elections.
“Not just zinjanthropus, one can even get it wrong in the writing of [the name] ‘George,’’ he added.
He also dismissed the claims that some of Chadema’s candidates didn’t know how to fill the forms, saying that they cannot bring forth a candidate who is illiterate.
He termed the claims against Chadema candidates as ‘dubious.”
“[Former president of the U.S Barrack Obama] has just said that democracy doesn’t only mean holding an election and winners being announced.
It includes many things: press freedom, freedom of campaigning and the likes. But if someone is now going to return the election form and then confronted by [CCM’ military wing] Green Guards and take them away, what do you expect me do, to throw arrows?,’’ he queried.