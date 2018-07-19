Sugu dismisses claims that Chadema candidates are ‘illiterate’

The seat for Buyungu constituency is vacant following the death of the MP, Bilago Kasuku Bilago (Chadema) while by-elections in the 79 wards follow defections of incumbent councillors from the opposition to the ruling CCM.

“Even if one asks me to write the word ‘zinjanthropus’ I may get it wrong the spellings, now you cannot say that I’m illiterate for making that mistake,” said Mr Mbilinyi echoing one of the reasons for the disqualification of some of Chadema’s candidates in the by-elections.

“Not just zinjanthropus, one can even get it wrong in the writing of [the name] ‘George,’’ he added.

He also dismissed the claims that some of Chadema’s candidates didn’t know how to fill the forms, saying that they cannot bring forth a candidate who is illiterate.

He termed the claims against Chadema candidates as ‘dubious.”

“[Former president of the U.S Barrack Obama] has just said that democracy doesn’t only mean holding an election and winners being announced.