Opposition cries foul ahead of August by-elections

By Khalifa Said @RealKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. ACT Wazalendo on Monday, July 16, 2018 called upon local election observers to closely make follow up on what it terms as ‘violation of democratic principles’ taking place in the country ahead of the August by-elections.

Tanzanians in Buyungu Constituency and in 79 wards will be electing their Member of Parliament (MP) and councilors respectively in by-elections that are slated for August 12, 2018, according to the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Buyungu Constituency fell vacant in May following the death of its MP, Mr Bilago Kasuku (Chadema).

But Act-Wazalendo’s secretary for publicity and public communication, Mr Ado Shaibu said on Monday, July 16, 2018 that Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM), NEC and other state organs were colluding for the purpose of ‘damaging’ the by-elections.

Mr Shaibu said in a statement on Monday that since the beginning of the exercise to collect nomination forms started, the Police Force has been arresting and threatening opposition candidates thereby creating a sense of apprehension among the aspirants.

He said that those who were not arrested were arbitrarily canceled from taking part in the by-elections.

Mr Shaibu gave an example of his party’s three candidates from Kololeni, Mpemba and Mwakakati wards in Tunduma, Mbeya who returned their nomination forms successfully on July 14, 2018 after hiding from the Police.

“Surprisingly, the returning officer wrote to the Immigration Department, asking for assurance of at least four opposition candidates’ citizenship,” he said.

The Immigration Department responded in a letter – a copy of which The Citizen has seen – saying all the four candidates were not Tanzanians.

“The question is: Is it only opposition candidates who deserve to have their citizenship questioned, doubted and revoked?” asked Mr Shaibu.

When the candidates sent their documents in defense of their citizenship, the returning officers declined to accept them, added Mr Shaibu.