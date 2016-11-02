Opposition duo to lead new city municipality

By Louis Kolumbia @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. A wrangle surrounding the mayoral election in Ubungo Municipality came to an end yesterday after former Kinondoni mayor Boniface Jacob emerged victorious in the election.

Manzese councillor, who is CUF member Ramadhan Kwangaya, was announced deputy mayor, after defeating Mabibo councillor Abdul Lema (CCM).

Announcing the results, Ubungo district executive director John Kayombo said Mr Jacob got 16 votes against his counterpart Mburahati Ward Yusuph Yenga (CCM). Mr Jacob is the immediate former mayor of Kinondoni Municipality, who lost his seat after the municipality was divided into two a few months ago. He decided to contest in the new municipality of Ubungo.

“In the position of deputy mayor, Mr Kwangaya got 15 votes against his political opponent, who got three votes,,” he said.

Ubungo’s mayoral election has ended days of uncertainties after opposition councillors boycotted last month’s election over looming irregularities.

Addressing councillors and few supporters mainly from Ukawa, Mr Jacob said the council had elected members of the five out of eight committees.

He named the committees, whose members have been elected as the Ethics Committee, the Committee on HIV/Aids, Economy, Urban Planning and Finance.

“The Local Government Act demands that every councillor be included in the committees, a provision, which has been fulfilled today except for three others, which will be formed in the near future,” he said.