Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Opposition exaggerating food scarcity: CCM

CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary Humphrey

CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary Humphrey Polepole said the opposition and dishonest businesspeople, want to maximise profit by exaggerating the   situation. 

Dar es Salaam. Ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has blamed the opposition for misleading members of the public on the shortage of food in the country.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Tuesday, CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary Humphrey Polepole said the opposition and dishonest businesspeople, want to maximise profit by exaggerating the   situation.

His comments come amid reports of the food crisis in the country, while the government continues insisting there is none. He asked the public to refrain from seditious politics calling on people to ignore false information. “Politics should be done in a manner that will not distort the peace, unity and harmony of the country. People should evaluate all words of politicians before concluding from whatever they may hear,” he said.

