Opposition in Kenya fall out over push of election date

Nairobi. Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has opposed a push by some members of Parliament to change the date for the next general election, calling the plan a recipe for chaos.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission set August 7, 2017 as the date for the polls.

However, as recently reported by the Nation, some MPs are seeking to postpone the election and a Bill on the issue is expected to be tabled before Parliament by an MP from Mandera County.

The issue is so sensitive that MPs from the Jubilee Party and Cord are blaming each other for the initiative they silently support, which could see the country hold a referendum on moving the election date.

“Reports that the National Assembly is plotting to introduce an amendment to postpone elections scheduled next year are not only alarming but curious as it is aimed at aborting the people’s will,” said the ANC leader on Wednesday.

Mr Mudavadi noted that the Constitution provides that general elections should be held the first Tuesday of August every fifth year.

He pointed out that the election date embedded in the Constitution is meant to set a tradition and provide certainty and predictability for elections.

“The ANC will not entertain and does not support clandestine attempts to abort the election date. Any clandestine connivance to change the election date at the whim of a few is betrayal of the struggle for democracy and mutilation of the Constitution,” Mr Mudavadi said in a statement.