By Hamida Shariff @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. The Resident Magistrate’s Court will determine bail application by two opposition Members of Parliament tomorrow, Friday, December 8.

Apart from the two MPs, Ms Suzan Kiwanga (Mlimba-Chadema) and Mr Peter Lijualikali (Kilombero-Chadema), the court will also decide bail applications, which were filed by 37 co-accused.

They are facing nine charges including those of sedition and torching houses and Sofi Village’s ward office in Malinyi District.

The accused’s case that was adjourned thrice has attracted feelings of many residents of Morogoro Region including leaders and supporters of Chadema because of the involvement of the MPs, who were arrested on November 26, this year.

Due to that huge attraction, police in the region are forced to institute heavy security in and around the court including allowing in few people together with some leaders of the party and reporters while a large group of people is being prevented from entering the court.

One of the residents making a follow-up on the case, Mr Joseph Mlay, advised the court’s administration to place loud speakers in such big cases of interests, involving people like the MPs so residents outside courts can have the opportunity to hear case proceedings.