Opposition leader Besigye arrested at Entebbe Airport

Kampala. Opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye was arrested at Entebbe International Airport just as he landed yesterday.

Kampala City lord mayor Erias Lukwago confirmed Dr Besigye’s arrest saying he was whisked away in a waiting vehicle.

“We do not know where he has been taken but we are doing our best to trace him,” said Mr Lukwago.

Dr Besigye was last month invited by the FDC UK Chapter in London where he addressed Ugandans living in the UK about the current situation in the country. He also addressed another Ugandan community in the USA about national dialogue.

“FDC supporters and the party leadership feel it is time to welcome Dr Besigye and also to thank him for a job well done’’ Mr Oguttu told a weekly media briefing.

Mr Oguttu said Dr Besigye had addressed different forums while in the UK and US on the issues that have transpired in the country over the past several months, defending that he deserved a “heroine welcome”. He also indicated that FDC had on September 23 written a letter notifying police about their intended activities.

“We have already notified the police that we shall be welcoming our beloved leader and police have been asked to make sure that traffic is moving smoothly,’’ Mr Oguttu said. However, police spokesperson, Mr Andrew Felix Kaweesi, warned FDC not to go ahead with the planned procession as he denied knowledge of the said letter.

He instead advised the party to align its programme with the provisions of the Public Order Management Act where they are mandated to seek authorisation from police.

He explained that Entebbe Highway is a busy road and such a huge procession would disrupt traffic flow and inconvenience the public.

“Let whatever is being done be executed within the law and we cannot allow any body to hold an assembly on Entebbe Road because it is a high way and the law does not allow any assembly on public high ways,’’ Mr Kaweesi said.