By Anthony Mayunga @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Serengeti. The district secretary for the main opposition party, Chadema, in Serengeti, Mr Julius Anthony, has resigned amid allegations that he sabotaged his party in the nomination process for the coming by-election.

Tanzanians in Buyungu Constituency and in 79 wards will be electing their Member of Parliament (MP) and councilors respectively in by-elections that are slated for August 12, 2018, according to the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Buyungu Constituency fell vacant in May following the death of its MP, Mr Bilago Kasuku (Chadema).

Mr Bilago, who was a teacher by profession, died on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was hospitalised following a referral from Dodoma-based DCMC Hospital.

The by-elections in wards are largely a result of some councilors who defected from the opposition to the ruling CCM, citing their various political reasons.

And on Monday, July 16, 2018, Mr Anthony said he was resigning from his position, just one day before senior Chadema members sit down to deliberate on allegations that he (Anthony) sabotaged the party through failure by Chadema’s councillorship aspirant for Ikoma Ward to submit nomination forms.

The failure means that the CCM aspirant, Mr Michael Kunani will go unopposed and become the councilor for Ikoma.

In his July 15, 2018 letter to the opposition party’s secretary for Mara Region, Mr Anthony said he was stepping down due to differences between him and chairman for Serengeti District Council, Mr Juma Porini (Chadema).

Mr Anthony alleges in the letter Mr Porini has been disrespectful to him and to some councilors, noting that it was due to his (Mr Porini’s) behavior that some councilors defected to CCM.