Optimism as TRA’s Sh15tr target seen most likely

By The Citizen

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has expressed its optimism that it will attain the 2016/17 financial year revenue target of Sh15.1 trillion.

The taxman’s optimism comes after the collection for second half of 2016 increased by 12.74 per cent.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, TRA director of Taxpayer Services and Education Richard Kayombo said the collection mounted to Sh7.27 trillion, compared to Sh6.44 trillion that was collected during the same period, the previous year. This means that the taxman will now have to garner Sh7.83 trillion between this month and the end of June.

Going by the 2016/17, TRA is required to collect Sh15.1 trillion to partly finance the current and recurrent expenditures.