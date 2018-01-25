Thursday, January 25, 2018

Organisation boosts HIV/Aids fight with donates Sh70m computers

Dr Sekela Mwakyusa

Dr Sekela Mwakyusa 

In Summary

Speaking here during the handing over of the computers, the organisation's managing director, Dr Sekela Mwakyusa, said the machines were meant to support the fight against HIV/Aids in the region.

Advertisement
By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke bnyakeke@tz.nationmedia.com

Musoma. The Ariel Glaser Paediatric Aids Healthcare Initiative (AGPAHI) has donated 46 computers worth more than Sh70 million to care and treatment centres (CTC) in Mara Region.
Speaking here during the handing over of the computers, the organisation's managing director, Dr Sekela Mwakyusa, said the machines were meant to support the fight against HIV/Aids in the region.
She said the computers would help in collecting and storing data on people visiting the centres so that it could be available any time it was needed by the authorities for use in various HIV/Aids projects.
Dr Mwakyusa added that they had also hired 84 data clerks who would be responsible for collecting information and putting it into the database.
She added that her organisation conducted voluntary HIV tests on 49,937 pregnant women in the region from October 2016 to September 2017, whereby 981 were found to have HIV and were put on a prevention of mother to child transmission (PMCT) programme.
Receiving the computers, the acting Mara Regional Administrative Secretary, Mr Raphael Nyanda, thanked the organisation for its support, and directed all beneficiaries to take good care of the machines.
He said statistics showed that HIV prevalence in the region was 3.6 per cent, adding that more efforts were needed to reduce infections.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Sugu, co-accused start to defend themselves

Mbeya Urban MP Joseph Mbilinyi, alias Sugu, and Chadema’s Southern Highlands Zone secretary, Mr

Nchemba stops issuance of passports to groups seeking jobs outside

Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba on Thursday directed the Immigration Department to stop

  • News
    Sugu case: Defence lawyers resign as Magistrate remains adamant  
  • News
    Sugu: This is why I reject magistrate  
  • News
    Mbozi allocates Sh800m for modern market  
  • News
    ‘Sugu’, co-accused reject magistrate  