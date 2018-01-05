Over 170 patients admitted to Mloganzila Academic Medical Center

By Judith Mhina @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. At least 178 patients from Dar es Salaam, Coast and Morogoro regions have been referred to Mloganzila’s Muhimbili Academic Medical Centre (Mamc) as of Sunday, December 31.

Confirming the referrals, the acting deputy chancellor of the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas), Prof Apolinary Kamuhabwa, said on Friday, Jan 5, in his office that of the number, 91 are men and 87 women, who have been referred to the facility.

He explained that the move was implementation of President John Magufuli’s directive that he issued at the inauguration of the hospital, whereby patients were hospitalised and attended to at the unit for internal medicine.

Prof Kamuhabwa said the Muhimbili National Hospital has transferred a total of 64 patients and the others (114) were transferred from Coast and Morogoro hospitals and a few went to the facility on their own.

The Acting Deputy Chancellor explained that until now two units for emergency patients and children had started providing surgical, gynecological and maternal services. "We are expecting to receive more patients as the days go by,” he insisted.

On the issue of servants, which President directed for its solution to be found, Prof Kamuhabwa said until now a total of 227 people had been employed. Of the number, 80 nurses, 20 doctors and 25 health attendants reported to work on December 1.

He said the number of the civil servants at the hospital had now increased to 762 including 478 former staff, 114 new employees, 135 transferred staff and 229 Muhas staff, who are lecturers.