Over 171 ghost workers unearthed in Lindi Region

By Mwanja Ibadi @The CitizenTz news@nationmedia.com

Lindi. Over 171 ghost workers have been unearthed in Lindi Region where three councils out of six take the lead in having false employees.

This was explained on Friday by Lindi Regional Commissioner Godfrey Zambi when he met reporters in his office.

The RC said the ghost workers had caused a loss of Sh315.22 million in salary pay to the government.

”The figure has been obtained after a scrutiny was carried out in three phases and the Lindi Municipal Council is having the biggest number of ghost workers,” RC Zambi said.

According to him, the Lindi Municipal Council had 44 ghost workers, who caused a loss of Sh64.34 million followed by Ruangwa that had 39 ghost workers to whom Sh33.86 million was dished.

Nachingwea had 32, who caused a loss of Sh108.37 million, Kilwa had 29, who caused a loss of Sh30.55 million, Liwale and Lindi Rural each had 12 ghost workers, who caused a loss of Sh71.98 million while the regional secretariat was having three ghost workers, who had eaten up Sh6.17 million.

To ensure the money was returned by the ghost workers, Mr Zambi said the government had so far recovered Sh60.69 million while the remainder, Sh254.53 million, was still being repaid through those involved in the payments.