Over 200,000 pupils receive road safety training

By Witness Robert @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. More than 200, 000 primary school pupils have received road safety training on the use of road signs and pupils' safety guide.

Training was facilitated by a local fuel company–Total to save them from danger of being knocked by vehicles, while they are on the road.

This was said on Monday October 2 by Total Company head of Legal and Corporate Affairs Marsha Msuya at the launch of training.

Ms Msuya said the project would run for one week thereafter, they would conduct a short survey for replicating the project in 10 schools.

"We will reach as many pupils as possible in all municipal councils in Dar es Salaam. The next point will be in Coast and Arusha regions,” she said.

She went on to name the targeted schools as Veterinary, Mbagala and Annex in Temeke Municipal Council, Vijibweni and Kibada in Kigamboni Municipal Council, Magomeni and Kinondoni primary schools in Kinondoni Municipal Council.

Others are Juhudi and Mpakani schools of Ubungo Municipal Council as well as Juhudi and Mwangaza primary schools in Ilala Municipal Council.

She added that the campaign was part of on-going initiative campaign, which started in 2012 and had been held every year through the development of national road safety for a children’s campaign on road to safety a decade for action.

The campaign is set to reach climax in 2020.

For his part, assistant inspector on road safety Joseph Gwau urged parents and guardians to ensure children’s safety, when crossing roads.

"Teachers must teach road safety subjects and give some guidelines on how to cross the road, when schoolchildren are on their won," he said.