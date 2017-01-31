Over 200 bodabodas seized in crackdown

By Jonathan Musa @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Police have seized 217 motorcycle and 27 rickshaw taxis in a crackdown on drivers who violate road safety regulations, Mwanza Regional Police Commander Ahmed Msangi said at the weekend.

He noted that most bodaboda drivers were operating without road licences and their motorcycles were un-registered. “Most of the arrested motorcyclists have not undergone any training,” said the RPC.

The regional police boss told The Citizen that some drivers were accused of drunkenness, speeding and overloading. According to him, rogue motorcyclists were to blame for increasing number of road accidents in the city.

He added that traffic police department had stepped up efforts to train bodaboda operators on road safety regulations. Like in other neighbouring countries such as Uganda and Kenya, many bodaboda riders in

Tanzania don’t have driving licences, do not wear helmets and have no qualms about driving in the wrong direction on one-way roads. Early 2000s, the UN Habitat ranked Mwanza the fastest growing city in East and Central Africa. However, the uncontrolled traffic jam and population growth had led to congestion in the rock city.

“The bodaboda riders are nuisance, you cannot walk confidentially in town due to fear of the operators, who mostly pass anywhere without the consideration of a crowd.” Said Alex Mtahaba, a businessman who owns a boutique along Nyerere Street.