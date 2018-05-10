Over 3,000 Handeni residents now enjoy safe, clean water

By Rajabu Athumani @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Handeni. Over 3,000 residents of Msasa Ward in Handeni Town have lauded the government for implementing a clean water supply to their area.

Speaking separately on Thursday, May 10, during the ceremony to inaugurate seven water distribution points in the ward by the secretary of Handeni Urban MP, Mr Kaboga Mkali, the residents expressed their joy saying the move would help improve their health and economic development.

The Handeni Urban MP’s secretary Mkali said already five wards out 12 in Handeni Urban have benefited from the water project, whose financing comes from the constituency development fund.