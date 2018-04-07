Over 400 police officers sacked in the past four years

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A total of 458 police officers have been sacked for misconduct between 2015 and 2018, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro has said.

He made the statement on Saturday April 7 in Arusha during a ceremony to inaugurate police houses, which were graced by President John Magufuli.

Mr Sirro revealed that 14 of them were sacked between January and March this year.

According to him, the decision was reached as part of effort by the police force to ensure discipline is well observed by all officers in order that they can deliver.